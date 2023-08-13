Paint Party at Chris James Cellars (McMinnville)

Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room in the heart of McMinnville on 3rd Street for a wine tasting & painting party!

Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.

Mix and mingle time from 5:00-5:30 pm. Painting begins promptly at 5:30 pm and goes until 7:30 pm.

We restrict attendance to our Adult Events to those 18 and over.

Wine, beer, cider and soda are available for purchase. We are not a BYOB location. Alcohol consumption is permitted only for adults over 21.

Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 12 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.

No cancellations offered for virtual events after supplies are picked up or shipped.

Fee: $50