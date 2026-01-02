Paint-Party

– All Ages Welcome – Painting “Lover’s Cove.”



Paint-Parties are happening at Kristin Hill Winery, located at 3336 SE Amity Dayton Hwy, Amity, OR 97101.



Come and celebrate creativity – NO experience required – ALL ages welcome – FUN guaranteed! I’ll walk you through it, step-by-step, and help you find your own inner-artist!



$35/adult for everything – $25/child under 18.



Space is limited, so register to reserve your spot(s) – invite a friend to make the fun all the more meaningful!

