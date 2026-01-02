|Location:
|Kristin Hill Winery & VinTyr Wine
|Map:
|3336 SE Amity-Dayton HWY, Amity, Or 97101
|Phone:
|5035024463
|Email:
|wine@khwinery.com
|Website:
|https://serendipitiesbydena.com/events/public-paint-party-kristin-hill-winery-in-amity-7/?datetime=466
|All Dates:
Paint-Party
– All Ages Welcome – Painting “Lover’s Cove.”
Paint-Parties are happening at Kristin Hill Winery, located at 3336 SE Amity Dayton Hwy, Amity, OR 97101.
Come and celebrate creativity – NO experience required – ALL ages welcome – FUN guaranteed! I’ll walk you through it, step-by-step, and help you find your own inner-artist!
$35/adult for everything – $25/child under 18.
Space is limited, so register to reserve your spot(s) – invite a friend to make the fun all the more meaningful!
Fee: $35-25
Paint and Sip!