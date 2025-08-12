 Calendar Home
Location:Kristin Hill Winery & VinTyr Wine
Map:3336 SE Amity-Dayton HWY, Amity, Or 97101
Phone: 5035024463
Email:wine@khwinery.com
Website:https://serendipitiesbydena.com/events/public-paint-party-kristin-hill-winery-in-amity-5/?datetime=446
All Dates:Dec 14, 2025 - Dec 15, 2025 December 14th Only From 3pm to 5pm

Paint-Party

Sunday, December 14th 3:00-5:00 at Kristin Hill Winery – All Ages Welcome – Painting “Gnome for the Holidays.”

Paint-Parties are happening at Kristin Hill Winery, located at 3336 SE Amity Dayton Hwy, Amity, OR 97101.

Come and celebrate creativity – NO experience required – ALL ages welcome – FUN guaranteed! I’ll walk you through it, step-by-step, and help you find your own inner-artist!

$35/adult for everything – $25/child under 18.

Space is limited, so register to reserve your spot(s) – invite a friend to make the fun all the more meaningful!

 

Fee: $35-25

Painting “Gnome for the Holidays” NO experience required ALL ages welcome

Kristin Hill Winery & VinTyr Wine
Kristin Hill Winery & VinTyr Wine 97101 3336 SE Amity-Dayton HWY, Amity, Or 97101
