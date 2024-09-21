Paint Party @ Chris James Cellars Estate

Saturday September 21st, 4pm-6:30pm || Estate Tasting Room



Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars Estate in the beautiful hills of Carlton wine country for a wine tasting & painting party!



Receive step-by-step instructions on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art: Wine Sunset.



No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.



Check-in between 4:00 – 4:30 PM. Painting begins promptly at 4:30 and goes until 6:30 PM.



Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 24 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.



Ages 18 and over only.

Fee: $55