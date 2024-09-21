|Location:
|Chris James Cellars Estate
|Map:
|12000 NW Old Wagon Rd., Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|5037842874
|Email:
|celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portland/event/3675365/
|All Dates:
Paint Party @ Chris James Cellars Estate
Saturday September 21st, 4pm-6:30pm || Estate Tasting Room
Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars Estate in the beautiful hills of Carlton wine country for a wine tasting & painting party!
Receive step-by-step instructions on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art: Wine Sunset.
No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.
Check-in between 4:00 – 4:30 PM. Painting begins promptly at 4:30 and goes until 6:30 PM.
Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 24 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.
Ages 18 and over only.
Fee: $55
