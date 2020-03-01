 Calendar Home
Paint Nite Day - Bokeh Dandelion

Grab your friends and unleash your inner artist at the Original Paint Nite. You’ll go from a blank canvas to a masterpiece of your own, with plenty of laughs along the way. Guided by a talented and entertaining artist, you'll be amazed at what you create, and how much fun you have doing it.

Yaymaker events give you everything you need to get up, get out, and get making! Instruction is provided by an expert host, so no experience is required, and everything you need is supplied. Grab your friends to paint, plant, tinker, and build—and give your week something to shout about.

No Outside Food or Beverage
21 and Up Event
No pets

 

Fee: $37

Oak Knoll Winery
