Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
All Dates:May 24, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paint Nite

Painting : Midnight Moonlight

Cost $37
Use discount code YayPDX10 for $10 off

Raise your glass to a NEW kind of night out! Paint Nite® invites you to create art over cocktails at a local restaurant or bar, guided by a professional artist and party host. Grab your friends and spend two hours drinking, laughing, and flexing your creative muscles. There’s no experience necessary and we’ll provide all the supplies, so you don’t have to worry about a thing (except having a great time!). Must be of legal drinking age. Food and drink may be purchased at the event.

This is a 21 and up event
No outside food and beverages allowed, small food plates for purchase available.

 

Fee: $37

