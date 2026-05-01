Paint N' Sip With Dena Lynn

Friday, May 29th, 6:00-8:00 at Cubanisimo Vineyard in West Salem – Adults 21+ – Painting “Van Gogh Reflection.”



Cubanisimo Vineyard is located at 1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304.



Every Fourth Friday! Come and celebrate creativity – NO experience required – All supplies & instruction included – FUN guaranteed! I’ll walk you through it, step-by-step, and help you find your own inner-artist!



$45/adult for everything – including a $10 voucher toward your beverage purchases.

For dining, you are welcome to bring your own delicacies, or use Door-Dash, from the service of your choice.



Space is limited, so register to reserve your spot(s) – invite a friend to make the fun all the more meaningful!

Fee: $45