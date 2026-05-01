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Location:Cubanisimo Vineyards
Map:1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: (503) 588-1763
Email:vino@cubanisimovineyards.com
Website:https://cubanisimovineyards.com/event/fourth-friday-paint-sip/
All Dates:May 29, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 26, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 31, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paint N' Sip With Dena Lynn

Friday, May 29th, 6:00-8:00 at Cubanisimo Vineyard in West Salem – Adults 21+ – Painting “Van Gogh Reflection.”

Cubanisimo Vineyard is located at 1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304.

Every Fourth Friday! Come and celebrate creativity – NO experience required – All supplies & instruction included – FUN guaranteed! I’ll walk you through it, step-by-step, and help you find your own inner-artist!

$45/adult for everything – including a $10 voucher toward your beverage purchases.
For dining, you are welcome to bring your own delicacies, or use Door-Dash, from the service of your choice.

Space is limited, so register to reserve your spot(s) – invite a friend to make the fun all the more meaningful!

 

Fee: $45

Serendipities By Dena is coming to Cubanisimo! Join us on the last Friday of the month!

Cubanisimo Vineyards
Cubanisimo Vineyards 97304 1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
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