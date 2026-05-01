|Location:
|Cubanisimo Vineyards
|Map:
|1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|(503) 588-1763
|Email:
|vino@cubanisimovineyards.com
|Website:
|https://cubanisimovineyards.com/event/fourth-friday-paint-sip/
|All Dates:
Paint N' Sip With Dena Lynn
Friday, May 29th, 6:00-8:00 at Cubanisimo Vineyard in West Salem – Adults 21+ – Painting “Van Gogh Reflection.”
Cubanisimo Vineyard is located at 1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304.
Every Fourth Friday! Come and celebrate creativity – NO experience required – All supplies & instruction included – FUN guaranteed! I’ll walk you through it, step-by-step, and help you find your own inner-artist!
$45/adult for everything – including a $10 voucher toward your beverage purchases.
For dining, you are welcome to bring your own delicacies, or use Door-Dash, from the service of your choice.
Space is limited, so register to reserve your spot(s) – invite a friend to make the fun all the more meaningful!
Fee: $45
Serendipities By Dena is coming to Cubanisimo! Join us on the last Friday of the month!