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Location:High Pass Winery
Map:24757 Lavell Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 5419981447
Email:office@highpasswinery.com
Website:https://vinoandvango.com/event/sat-birch-in-fall-high-pass-winery/
All Dates:Oct 11, 2026 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Paint and Sip with Vino & Vango

Join us for a creative fall afternoon in the vines as Vino & Vango hosts a guided painting experience at High Pass Winery. You’ll be painting a beautiful fall birch tree, with a skilled artist instructor leading you step‑by‑step through techniques, tips, and fun tricks of the trade as you pARTy along.

 

Fee: $45

A guided fall birch tree paint‑and‑sip at High Pass Winery, led by Vino & Vango, where guests create their own masterpiece step by step.

High Pass Winery
High Pass Winery 24757 24757 Lavell Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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