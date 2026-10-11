|Location:
|High Pass Winery
|Map:
|24757 Lavell Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
|Phone:
|5419981447
|Email:
|office@highpasswinery.com
|Website:
|https://vinoandvango.com/event/sat-birch-in-fall-high-pass-winery/
|All Dates:
Paint and Sip with Vino & Vango
Join us for a creative fall afternoon in the vines as Vino & Vango hosts a guided painting experience at High Pass Winery. You’ll be painting a beautiful fall birch tree, with a skilled artist instructor leading you step‑by‑step through techniques, tips, and fun tricks of the trade as you pARTy along.
Fee: $45
A guided fall birch tree paint‑and‑sip at High Pass Winery, led by Vino & Vango, where guests create their own masterpiece step by step.