|Location:
|Manzanita NW
|Map:
|2141 NW Savier Street, Portland, OR 97210
|Phone:
|971-303-9674
|Email:
|info@manzanitanw.com
|Website:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-sip-tickets-1983411170202?aff=oddtdtcreator
|All Dates:
Paint and Sip
Paint and Sip Event, Friday March 20th, 6- 8 pm: Manzanita x Rooted bring you an evening of creative creations and great wines. Grab your gal pals, date, or treat yourself to a great night! Come paint, sip, and unwind at Rooted’s Paint & Sip event! Join us at Manzanita NW Wine Bar & Tasting Room for a relaxed evening of wine tasting and hands-on artistry. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just looking for a fun night out, this guided experience is perfect for all skill levels. Choose from a variety of pre-made pottery pieces—mugs, wine tumblers, spoon rests, and more—and make them your own with paints, brushes, and inspiration, all provided. Come sip, swirl, and create.
What’s included:
One pottery piece of your choice
All painting supplies and guidance
A sampling of Manzanita’s most popular pours
A relaxed, social atmosphere fostering creativity and community
Pick-Up
Your masterpiece will be fired and ready for pick-up 3 weeks after our event. Celebrate your masterpiece with cheers! Swing by the tasting room to pick up your finished creation and enjoy a special 10% discount on your next pour.
Fee: $27.45
Paint and Sip Event, Friday March 20th, 6- 8 pm: Manzanita x Rooted bring you an evening of creative