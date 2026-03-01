|Location:
|The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
|550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
|971-303-9674
|info@bendwinebar.com
|https://www.letspaintclasses.art/book-online?resource=103c9762-9c8b-4587-a6de-4c26eedbce4b
Paint and Sip
Join us at the The Winery at Manzanita - Bend (formally Bend Wine Bar) for a fun paint night. Get ready for St Patricks Day with this joyful piece. This is a creative class open to all experience levels.
Fee: $55
