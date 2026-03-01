 Calendar Home
Location:The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
Map:550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
Phone: 971-303-9674
Email:info@bendwinebar.com
Mar 11, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paint and Sip

Join us at the The Winery at Manzanita - Bend (formally Bend Wine Bar) for a fun paint night. Get ready for St Patricks Day with this joyful piece. This is a creative class open to all experience levels.

 

Fee: $55

