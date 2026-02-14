 Calendar Home
Location:Manzanita NW
Map:2141 NW Savier St, Portland, Oregon 97210
Phone: 5037043507
Email:Mark@thewineryatmanzanita.com
Website:http://www.manzanitanw.com
All Dates:Feb 14, 2026 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Paint and Sip

Manzanita x Rooted bring you an evening of creative creations and great wines. Grab your gal pals, date, or treat yourself to a great night!

Come paint, sip, and unwind at Rooted’s Paint & Sip event! Join us at Manzanita NW Wine Bar & Tasting Room for a relaxed evening of wine tasting and hands-on artistry.

Whether you're a seasoned artist or just looking for a fun night out, this guided experience is perfect for all skill levels. Choose from a variety of pre-made pottery pieces—mugs, wine tumblers, spoon rests, and more—and make them your own with paints, brushes, and inspiration, all provided.

What’s included:

One pottery piece of your choice

All painting supplies and guidance

A sampling of Manzanita’s most popular pours

A relaxed, social atmosphere fostering creativity and community

Come sip, swirl, and create.

Pick-Up

Your masterpiece will be fired and ready for pick-up 3 weeks after our event.

Celebrate your masterpiece with cheers! Swing by the tasting room to pick up your finished creation and enjoy a special 10% discount on your next pour.

 

Fee: $25

Paint and sip with 1st glass of wine included

