Paint and Sip

Manzanita x Rooted bring you an evening of creative creations and great wines. Grab your gal pals, date, or treat yourself to a great night!



Come paint, sip, and unwind at Rooted’s Paint & Sip event! Join us at Manzanita NW Wine Bar & Tasting Room for a relaxed evening of wine tasting and hands-on artistry.



Whether you're a seasoned artist or just looking for a fun night out, this guided experience is perfect for all skill levels. Choose from a variety of pre-made pottery pieces—mugs, wine tumblers, spoon rests, and more—and make them your own with paints, brushes, and inspiration, all provided.



What’s included:



One pottery piece of your choice



All painting supplies and guidance



A sampling of Manzanita’s most popular pours



A relaxed, social atmosphere fostering creativity and community



Come sip, swirl, and create.



Pick-Up



Your masterpiece will be fired and ready for pick-up 3 weeks after our event.



Celebrate your masterpiece with cheers! Swing by the tasting room to pick up your finished creation and enjoy a special 10% discount on your next pour.

Fee: $25