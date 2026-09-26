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Location:Chemeketa Cellars
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503.584.7256
Email:contact@chemeketacellars.com
Website:https://www.chemeketacellars.com/
All Dates:Sep 26, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Tasting room open 12-4pm.

Paint & Sip

Uncork your creativity at Chemeketa Cellars! Elisa’s paint & sip classes blend guided art instruction with a visit to the Chemeketa Cellars tasting room. No experience needed, just relax, sip, and enjoy an afternoon of fun. The tasting room is open from 12-4 pm, where you can enjoy award-winning, student-crafted wines along with beer, cider, non-alcoholic options, and light bites. Register for the class here: https://events.humanitix.com/host/paint-with-magenta

 

Fee: $45.00

Wine & Watercolors

Chemeketa Cellars
Chemeketa Cellars 97304 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
September (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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