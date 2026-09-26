Paint & Sip

Uncork your creativity at Chemeketa Cellars! Elisa’s paint & sip classes blend guided art instruction with a visit to the Chemeketa Cellars tasting room. No experience needed, just relax, sip, and enjoy an afternoon of fun. The tasting room is open from 12-4 pm, where you can enjoy award-winning, student-crafted wines along with beer, cider, non-alcoholic options, and light bites. Register for the class here: https://events.humanitix.com/host/paint-with-magenta

Fee: $45.00