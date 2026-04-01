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Location:The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
Map:550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
Phone: 971-303-9674
Email:info@bendwinebar.com
Website:https://www.letspaintclasses.art/book-online?resource=103c9762-9c8b-4587-a6de-4c26eedbce4b
All Dates:Apr 15, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 13, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 3, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paint & Sip

Wine & Paint Night with Let’s Paint: Let’s Paint! Join us for an evening of wine and painting. Theme changes monthly.

 

Fee: $55

Wine & Paint Night with Let’s Paint

The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
The Winery at Manzanita - Bend 97702 550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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