|Location:
|The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
|Map:
|550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
|Phone:
|971-303-9674
|Email:
|info@bendwinebar.com
|Website:
|https://www.letspaintclasses.art/book-online?resource=103c9762-9c8b-4587-a6de-4c26eedbce4b
|All Dates:
Paint & Sip
Wine & Paint Night with Let’s Paint: Let’s Paint! Join us for an evening of wine and painting. Theme changes monthly.
Fee: $55
Paint & Sip
Wine & Paint Night with Let’s Paint
The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
The Winery at Manzanita - Bend 97702 550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702