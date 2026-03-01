|Location:
|The Winery at Manzanita
|Map:
|253 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, OR 97130
|Phone:
|971-303-9674
|Email:
|info@thewineryatmanzanita.com
|Website:
|https://dawningsart.com/classes/paint-and-sip-at-the-winery-at-manzanita/
|All Dates:
Paint & Sip
Join Dawnings Art Classes and The Winery at Manzanita for Paint & Sip classes! Tickets are $45 which includes all materials, instruction and $10 towards your purchase.
Upcoming dates:
March 22nd 1pm
May 10th (Mother’s Day!) 1pm
Fee: $45
Paint & Sip, 1 pm; March 22nd and May 10th