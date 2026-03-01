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Location:The Winery at Manzanita
Map:253 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, OR 97130
Phone: 971-303-9674
Email:info@thewineryatmanzanita.com
Website:https://dawningsart.com/classes/paint-and-sip-at-the-winery-at-manzanita/
All Dates:Mar 22, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
May 10, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Paint & Sip

Join Dawnings Art Classes and The Winery at Manzanita for Paint & Sip classes! Tickets are $45 which includes all materials, instruction and $10 towards your purchase.

Upcoming dates:

March 22nd 1pm

May 10th (Mother’s Day!) 1pm

 

Fee: $45

Paint & Sip, 1 pm; March 22nd and May 10th

The Winery at Manzanita
The Winery at Manzanita 97130 253 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, OR 97130
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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