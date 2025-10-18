 Calendar Home
Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035383199
Email:Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
Website:http://23145 Oregon 99W
All Dates:Oct 18, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paint & Sip

Join us for a cozy evening of creativity as we paint a beautiful autumn scene! Your $40 ticket includes all painting supplies and a glass of wine or beverage. Food will be available for purchase, so come hungry. This is perfect for all skill levels just bring yourself, sip, paint, and enjoy a fun fall night out.

 

Fee: $40

Sip, paint & unwind! $40 includes supplies + wine. Perfect for all skill levels. Food available.

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
October (2025)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable