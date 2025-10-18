|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035383199
|Email:
|Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
|Website:
|http://23145 Oregon 99W
|All Dates:
Paint & Sip
Join us for a cozy evening of creativity as we paint a beautiful autumn scene! Your $40 ticket includes all painting supplies and a glass of wine or beverage. Food will be available for purchase, so come hungry. This is perfect for all skill levels just bring yourself, sip, paint, and enjoy a fun fall night out.
Fee: $40
