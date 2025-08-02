|Location:
|Illahe Vineyards & Winery
|Map:
|3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
|5038311248
|Email:
|kyle@illahevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.illahevineyards.com/events
|All Dates:
Paella Dinner 2025
Saturday, August 2nd, 6-8:30 pm
featuring Zorro Paella.
Glass and bottle service only is available during the event.
Club members' discounts will apply.
Fee: $30
Enjoy a Paella Dinner served on our patio!
