Paddleboard Day

Summer's Not Over!



We'll take care of food, wine, transportation to the lake, and gear—all you need is a swimsuit, a summer state-of-mind, and a willingness to have fun.



What to Expect:



Begin your day with local pastries and the Pepper Bridge Coffee Blend before heading out to local-favorite getaway, Jubilee Lake. Explore the magical landscape via paddleboard or kayak provided by Adventure Fit. After lunch and some more recreation, head back to the winery for wine tasting and post-excursion charcuterie. This all-inclusive day is a one-of-a kind experience you don’t want to miss!

Fee: $155