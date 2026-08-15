 Calendar Home
Location:Pepper Bridge Winery
Map:1704 J B George Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 509-525-6502
Email:info@pepperbridge.com
Website:http://www.pepperbridge.com
All Dates:Aug 15, 2026 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Paddleboard Day

Summer's Not Over!

We'll take care of food, wine, transportation to the lake, and gear—all you need is a swimsuit, a summer state-of-mind, and a willingness to have fun.

What to Expect:

Begin your day with local pastries and the Pepper Bridge Coffee Blend before heading out to local-favorite getaway, Jubilee Lake. Explore the magical landscape via paddleboard or kayak provided by Adventure Fit. After lunch and some more recreation, head back to the winery for wine tasting and post-excursion charcuterie. This all-inclusive day is a one-of-a kind experience you don’t want to miss!

 

Fee: $155

Join us for a day in the sun filled with water, fun, coffee, wine, and good company.

Pepper Bridge Winery
Pepper Bridge Winery 99362 1704 J B George Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362
August (2026)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable