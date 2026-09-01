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Location:Casa ROCO
Map:11425 NE Hendricks Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 503-210-1362
Email:tastingroom@rocowinery.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/roco-winery/event/620480/oysters-sparkling-shellabration
All Dates:Sep 26, 2026 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Oysters & Sparkling Shellabration

Your ticket includes:
• A sparkling flight of 3 RMS wines, including our RMS Brut 10-Year Delayed Disgorgement.
• 1 dozen freshly shucked raw or fried oysters; or a mix of 6 raw & 6 fried.
• Crispy French Fries
• Fresh Lemonade
• House-made Mignonette & sauces

Reservations required.
$75 per person.
(ROCO Club Members, $65 per person)

Club members, please log into Tock using the email address associated with your club membership to secure your club savings, or call us at (503) 210-1362.

 

Fee: $75

Join us September 26 from 11 AM to 3 PM for ROCO’s annual Oysters & Sparkling Shellabration! Enjoy world-class sparkling wines, freshly shucked oysters from OYS, and stunning vineyard views as we celebrate the release of our RMS Brut 10-Year Delayed Disgorgement.

Casa ROCO
Casa ROCO 11425 11425 NE Hendricks Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
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