Oysters & Sparkling Shellabration

Your ticket includes:

• A sparkling flight of 3 RMS wines, including our RMS Brut 10-Year Delayed Disgorgement.

• 1 dozen freshly shucked raw or fried oysters; or a mix of 6 raw & 6 fried.

• Crispy French Fries

• Fresh Lemonade

• House-made Mignonette & sauces



Reservations required.

$75 per person.

(ROCO Club Members, $65 per person)



Club members, please log into Tock using the email address associated with your club membership to secure your club savings, or call us at (503) 210-1362.

Fee: $75