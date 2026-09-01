|Location:
|Casa ROCO
|Map:
|11425 NE Hendricks Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|503-210-1362
|Email:
|tastingroom@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/roco-winery/event/620480/oysters-sparkling-shellabration
|All Dates:
Oysters & Sparkling Shellabration
Your ticket includes:
• A sparkling flight of 3 RMS wines, including our RMS Brut 10-Year Delayed Disgorgement.
• 1 dozen freshly shucked raw or fried oysters; or a mix of 6 raw & 6 fried.
• Crispy French Fries
• Fresh Lemonade
• House-made Mignonette & sauces
Reservations required.
$75 per person.
(ROCO Club Members, $65 per person)
Club members, please log into Tock using the email address associated with your club membership to secure your club savings, or call us at (503) 210-1362.
Fee: $75
Join us September 26 from 11 AM to 3 PM for ROCO’s annual Oysters & Sparkling Shellabration! Enjoy world-class sparkling wines, freshly shucked oysters from OYS, and stunning vineyard views as we celebrate the release of our RMS Brut 10-Year Delayed Disgorgement.