Oysters & Sparkling Celebration

After resting a decade on the lees, our 2015 RMS Brut 10-Year Delayed Disgorgement will be released to the public! Forbes awarded 99 points to the 2014 vintage of this traditional method sparkler, and the inaugural 2013 vintage topped "The Enthusiast 100" list as the #1 Wine of 2024 by Wine Enthusiast. The incoming 2015 vintage is poised to continue ROCO’s tradition of Willamette Valley sparkling excellence.



Your ticket includes:

• 1/2 dozen freshly shucked oysters (types to be announced, based on availability)

• Three sparkling wines, including our award-winning RMS Brut 10-Year Delayed Disgorgement

• Chef Paul's famous clam chowder and Caesar salad



We'll also be pouring a classic oyster pairing, our 2021 RMS Blanc de Blancs, and an Italian sparkler, the Ca’ del Bosco Cuvée Prestige "Edizione 47" Franciacorta DOCG.



$65 per person

Club Members, $45 per person



• Additional oysters may be purchased in advance or at the event

• Credit card and pre-payment are required to reserve

• Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for a full refund

• Must be 21 years or older to attend



Club members, please log into Tock using the email address associated with your club membership to secure your club savings, or call us at 503-538-7625.



Disclaimer: Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

