|Location:
|Zupan's Markets
|Map:
|16380 Boones Ferry, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
|Website:
|https://www.zupans.com/events/oyster-wine-dinner/
|All Dates:
Oyster Wine Dinner
Zupan’s is thrilled to welcome Shawn Mitchell, oyster enthusiast and former chef at Hama Hama Oyster Company, for a guided tasting of raw oyster varieties.
Discover the art of oyster farming, explore the subtle differences between oyster types, and learn about favorite pairings. Whether you’re a seasoned oyster lover or just curious, this is a delicious opportunity to dive deeper into the world of oysters.
FEATURED MENU
Seafood Platter
Smoked sable, lox, tinned fish, rye crisps, pickles
Oyster Sampler
Chandon Blanc de Blancs Reserve “By The Bay”
Oyster Saltine Hangtown
With arugula, lemon, and late harvest tomato
Gerard Boulay “Chavignol” Sancerre
Roasted Capon
With oyster and corn soufflé, thyme jus
William Fèvre “Champs Royaux” Chablis
Pear-Riesling Granita
Valrhona Chocolate Pavé
With sourdough croutons, mascarpone
Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvée
Fee: $175