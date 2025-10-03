Oyster Wine Dinner

Zupan’s is thrilled to welcome Shawn Mitchell, oyster enthusiast and former chef at Hama Hama Oyster Company, for a guided tasting of raw oyster varieties.



Discover the art of oyster farming, explore the subtle differences between oyster types, and learn about favorite pairings. Whether you’re a seasoned oyster lover or just curious, this is a delicious opportunity to dive deeper into the world of oysters.



FEATURED MENU

Seafood Platter

Smoked sable, lox, tinned fish, rye crisps, pickles



Oyster Sampler

Chandon Blanc de Blancs Reserve “By The Bay”



Oyster Saltine Hangtown

With arugula, lemon, and late harvest tomato

Gerard Boulay “Chavignol” Sancerre



Roasted Capon

With oyster and corn soufflé, thyme jus

William Fèvre “Champs Royaux” Chablis



Pear-Riesling Granita



Valrhona Chocolate Pavé

With sourdough croutons, mascarpone

Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvée

Fee: $175