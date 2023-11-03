|Location:
|The Armory
|Map:
|128 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
|Phone:
|5032677432
|Email:
|eric@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://10404 SW Mt Adams Dr
|All Dates:
Out The Mud - Art Show
Caroline Fullerton's art show at the Armory is inspired by pregnancy, birth, and parenthood through the theme of cycles and transformation.
Open entry for anyone.
There will be wine and snacks.
Wine club members can pick up their November club allocation
Fee: $0
