 Calendar Home
Location:Ambar Estate
Map:12550 NE Worden Hill Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-687-4992
Email:info@ambarestate.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/ambar-estate/event/497780?date=2024-10-19&size=1&time=17%3A30
All Dates:Oct 19, 2024

Our Vineyard Table: Dinner Series

Join us at Ambar Estate for Our Vineyard Table dinner series. Our talented Chef Heidi Whitney-Schile will curate an exceptional four course menu perfectly complimenting Ambar Estate wines from the Willamette Valley’s first Regenerative Organic Certified® vineyard. We welcome you to a seat at our table to enjoy an immersive experience featuring produce from local farms and a special sparkling wine from a friend of Ambar. Ambar Circle members receive preferred pricing.

 

Fee: $195

Join us at Ambar Estate for Our Vineyard Table dinner series. Our talented Chef Heidi Whitney-Schile will curate an exceptional four course menu perfectly complimenting Ambar Estate wines from the Willamette Valley’s first Regenerative Organic Certified® vineyard. We welcome you to a seat at our table to enjoy an immersive experience featuring produce from local farms and a special sparkling ...
Ambar Estate
Ambar Estate 12550 12550 NE Worden Hill Road, Newberg, OR 97132
October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable