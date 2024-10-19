Our Vineyard Table: Dinner Series

Join us at Ambar Estate for Our Vineyard Table dinner series. Our talented Chef Heidi Whitney-Schile will curate an exceptional four course menu perfectly complimenting Ambar Estate wines from the Willamette Valley’s first Regenerative Organic Certified® vineyard. We welcome you to a seat at our table to enjoy an immersive experience featuring produce from local farms and a special sparkling wine from a friend of Ambar. Ambar Circle members receive preferred pricing.

Fee: $195