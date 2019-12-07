 Calendar Home
Location:OSU Portland Center - Meier & Frank Building
Map:555 SW Morrison Street, Portland, OR 97204
Website:http://https://workspace.oregonstate.edu/course/sensory-evaluation-of-wine
All Dates:Dec 7, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

OSU Wine Tasting Event - Prosecco

Sensory Evaluation of Wine
OSU Wine Tasting Event - PROSECCO

Designed for novice and advanced wine connoisseurs alike, our Sensory Evaluation of Wine Series aims to help you gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the essential aspects of sensory evaluation that are often overlooked in most wine tastings.

EXPERIENCING WINE: PROSECCO
This event is taught by Oregon State University sensory scientist, Dr. Elizabeth Tomasino, a foremost expert on wine sensory analysis and flavor chemistry.

During the two-hour event, you will:

* Journey through winemaking regions that produce this varietal
* Gain training on identifying aromas tradition to Prosecco
* Enjoy a tasting of four different examples of this much loved white wine

What makes this wine workshop unique is that it couples science with the senses, which results in a richer tasting experience.

DEC. 7 | PORTLAND, OR
OSU Portland Center - Meier & Frank Building
555 SW Morrison St,
Portland, OR 97204

DEC. 13 | CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon State Main Campus - Wiegand Hall
3051 SW Campus Way
Corvallis, OR 97330

For more information and to register, please visit - https://workspace.oregonstate.edu/course/sensory-evaluation-of-wine.

 

Fee: $50.00

Sensory Evaluation of WineOSU Wine Tasting Event - PROSECCO Designed for novice and advanced wine connoisseurs alike, our Sensory Evaluation of Wine Series aims to help you gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the essential aspects of sensory evaluation that are often overlooked in most wine tastings. EXPERIENCING WINE: PROSECCOThis event is taught by Oregon State University sensory scientist, ...
OSU Portland Center - Meier & Frank Building
OSU Portland Center - Meier & Frank Building 97204 555 SW Morrison Street, Portland, OR 97204
December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable