OSU Wine Tasting Event - Prosecco

Location: OSU Portland Center - Meier & Frank Building Map: 555 SW Morrison Street, Portland, OR 97204



Designed for novice and advanced wine connoisseurs alike, our Sensory Evaluation of Wine Series aims to help you gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the essential aspects of sensory evaluation that are often overlooked in most wine tastings.



This event is taught by Oregon State University sensory scientist, Dr. Elizabeth Tomasino, a foremost expert on wine sensory analysis and flavor chemistry.



During the two-hour event, you will:



* Journey through winemaking regions that produce this varietal

* Gain training on identifying aromas tradition to Prosecco

* Enjoy a tasting of four different examples of this much loved white wine



What makes this wine workshop unique is that it couples science with the senses, which results in a richer tasting experience.



DEC. 7 | PORTLAND, OR

OSU Portland Center - Meier & Frank Building

555 SW Morrison St,

Portland, OR 97204



DEC. 13 | CORVALLIS, OR

Oregon State Main Campus - Wiegand Hall

3051 SW Campus Way

Corvallis, OR 97330



For more information and to register, please visit - https://workspace.oregonstate.edu/course/sensory-evaluation-of-wine.

Fee: $50.00