OSU Wine Tasting Event - Prosecco

Sensory Evaluation of Wine
Designed for novice and advanced wine connoisseurs alike, our Sensory Evaluation of Wine Series aims to help you gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the essential aspects of sensory evaluation that are often overlooked in most wine tastings.
This event is taught by Oregon State University sensory scientist, Dr. Elizabeth Tomasino, a foremost expert on wine sensory analysis and flavor chemistry.
During the two-hour event, you will:
* Journey through winemaking regions that produce this varietal
* Gain training on identifying aromas tradition to Prosecco
* Enjoy a tasting of four different examples of this much loved white wine
What makes this wine workshop unique is that it couples science with the senses, which results in a richer tasting experience.
DEC. 7 | PORTLAND, OR
DEC. 13 | CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon State Main Campus - Wiegand Hall
3051 SW Campus Way
Corvallis, OR 97330
For more information and to register, please visit - https://workspace.oregonstate.edu/course/sensory-evaluation-of-wine.
Fee: $50.00