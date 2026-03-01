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Location:Northwest Wine Studies Center
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-584-7254
Email:winestudies@chemeketa.edu
Website:https://www.chemeketacellars.com/industry-classes/
All Dates:Mar 31, 2026 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Classes run on Tuesdays from March 31-June 9.

Organic & Biodynamic Viticulture

This course covers the principles, practices, and certification processes of organic and biodynamic viticulture systems. It investigates both the theoretical foundations and the applied, integrated approaches used in vineyards managed under these systems. Students will develop planning and decision-making skills essential for implementing organic and biodynamic viticulture, and the course concludes with a review of certification requirements and conversion processes. Classes run on Tuesdays from March 31-June 9, 2-5 pm.

 

Fee: $500

Organic and Biodynamic Viticulture course - Spring Term

Northwest Wine Studies Center
Northwest Wine Studies Center 97304 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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