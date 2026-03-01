Organic & Biodynamic Viticulture

This course covers the principles, practices, and certification processes of organic and biodynamic viticulture systems. It investigates both the theoretical foundations and the applied, integrated approaches used in vineyards managed under these systems. Students will develop planning and decision-making skills essential for implementing organic and biodynamic viticulture, and the course concludes with a review of certification requirements and conversion processes. Classes run on Tuesdays from March 31-June 9, 2-5 pm.

Fee: $500