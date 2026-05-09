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Location:Oregon Convention Center
Map:777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
Email:symposium@oregonwine.org
Website:https://www.oregonwinesymposium.com
All Dates:Feb 2, 2027 - Feb 3, 2027

Oregon Wine Symposium Conference & Trade Show

The Oregon Wine Symposium is the Northwest's premier wine industry event. Join more than 1,200 growers, winemakers, and wine business leaders to learn from experts and thought leaders, share ideas with peers, and build the partnerships that will prepare your business to meet the moment. Two full days of education, inspiration, and connection.

Oregon Wine Symposium: Where Ideas Take Root.

 

Fee: $varies

The Oregon Wine Symposium is where the Northwest wine industry comes together to face today’s challenges and shape tomorrow’s opportunities. Join for two full days of education, inspiration, and connection. Oregon Wine Symposium: Where Ideas Take Root.

Oregon Convention Center
Oregon Convention Center 97232 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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