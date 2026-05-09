|Location:
|Oregon Convention Center
|Map:
|777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
|Email:
|symposium@oregonwine.org
|Website:
|https://www.oregonwinesymposium.com
|All Dates:
Oregon Wine Symposium Conference & Trade Show
The Oregon Wine Symposium is the Northwest's premier wine industry event. Join more than 1,200 growers, winemakers, and wine business leaders to learn from experts and thought leaders, share ideas with peers, and build the partnerships that will prepare your business to meet the moment. Two full days of education, inspiration, and connection.
Oregon Wine Symposium: Where Ideas Take Root.
Fee: $varies
The Oregon Wine Symposium is where the Northwest wine industry comes together to face today’s challenges and shape tomorrow’s opportunities. Join for two full days of education, inspiration, and connection. Oregon Wine Symposium: Where Ideas Take Root.