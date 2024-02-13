|Location:
|Oregon Convention Center
|Map:
|777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
|Website:
|http://https://www.oregonwinesymposium.com/
|All Dates:
Oregon Wine Symposium
Join us for the 2024 Oregon Wine Symposium, the Northwest wine industry’s premier educational event and trade show. Presented by leading wine industry experts, the Symposium is a must-attend event for winery and vineyard owners, vineyard managers, winemakers, marketing and sales managers and winery staff.
