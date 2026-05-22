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Location:Alloro Vineyard Tasting House
Map:22185 SW Lebeau Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:tastinghouse@allorovineyard.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/allorovineyard/detail/604634/oregon-wine-month-dinner
All Dates:May 22, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Oregon Wine Month Dinner

Memorial Day Weekend - Friday, May 22nd

Celebrate Oregon Wine Month at Alloro Vineyard, where Italian tradition meets the flavors of the Pacific Northwest. This six-course dinner features a seasonal menu by Executive Chef Denali Whaley, thoughtfully paired with a curated selection of our estate-grown wines. The evening includes a rare magnum pour of our 2022 Whole Cluster Pinot Noir, one of only eight produced.

Each course reflects the depth and character of our estate in the Laurelwood District AVA, offering a focused expression of the season, the vineyard, and the vintage. Join us as we toast to Oregon Wine Month and share in the wines, flavors, and landscape we are proud to call home.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with dinner service beginning at 6:30 PM.

 

Fee: $175 $135 / member (up to 4 people)

Celebrate Oregon Wine Month at Alloro Vineyard, where Italian tradition meets the flavors of the PNW

Alloro Vineyard Tasting House
Alloro Vineyard Tasting House 22185 22185 SW Lebeau Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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