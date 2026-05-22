Oregon Wine Month Dinner

Memorial Day Weekend - Friday, May 22nd



Celebrate Oregon Wine Month at Alloro Vineyard, where Italian tradition meets the flavors of the Pacific Northwest. This six-course dinner features a seasonal menu by Executive Chef Denali Whaley, thoughtfully paired with a curated selection of our estate-grown wines. The evening includes a rare magnum pour of our 2022 Whole Cluster Pinot Noir, one of only eight produced.



Each course reflects the depth and character of our estate in the Laurelwood District AVA, offering a focused expression of the season, the vineyard, and the vintage. Join us as we toast to Oregon Wine Month and share in the wines, flavors, and landscape we are proud to call home.



Doors open at 6:00 PM, with dinner service beginning at 6:30 PM.

Fee: $175 $135 / member (up to 4 people)