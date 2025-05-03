 Calendar Home
Location:Hemmer Vineyards
Map:13627 NE Kinney Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5038628138
Email:Info@hemmervineyards.com
Website:http://www.hemmervineyards.com
All Dates:May 3, 2025 - May 31, 2025

Oregon Wine Month

Celebrate Oregon Wine at our boutique winery. Enjoy a tasting under the trees overlooking the vineyard. For an elevated experience taste barrel samples our 2024 Pinot Noirs in their youth. All of our experiences are hosted by the winegrower/winemaker. Reserve your appointment online (you can choose to elevate your experience when you arrive).

Book your spot early - we limit the number of tastings to ensure a personalized experience.

 

Fee: $25 tasting fee waived with 2 bottle purchase.

Tasting $25 for 6 current release Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Elevated tasting $35 barrel tasting

Hemmer Vineyards
Hemmer Vineyards 13627 13627 NE Kinney Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
May (2025)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable