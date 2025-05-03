Oregon Wine Month

Celebrate Oregon Wine at our boutique winery. Enjoy a tasting under the trees overlooking the vineyard. For an elevated experience taste barrel samples our 2024 Pinot Noirs in their youth. All of our experiences are hosted by the winegrower/winemaker. Reserve your appointment online (you can choose to elevate your experience when you arrive).



Book your spot early - we limit the number of tastings to ensure a personalized experience.

Fee: $25 tasting fee waived with 2 bottle purchase.