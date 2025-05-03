|Location:
|Hemmer Vineyards
|Map:
|13627 NE Kinney Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|5038628138
|Email:
|Info@hemmervineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.hemmervineyards.com
|All Dates:
Oregon Wine Month
Celebrate Oregon Wine at our boutique winery. Enjoy a tasting under the trees overlooking the vineyard. For an elevated experience taste barrel samples our 2024 Pinot Noirs in their youth. All of our experiences are hosted by the winegrower/winemaker. Reserve your appointment online (you can choose to elevate your experience when you arrive).
Book your spot early - we limit the number of tastings to ensure a personalized experience.
Fee: $25 tasting fee waived with 2 bottle purchase.
Tasting $25 for 6 current release Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Elevated tasting $35 barrel tasting