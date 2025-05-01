|Location:
|The Tasting Room at Dana Campbell Vineyards
|Map:
|1320 N Mountain Ave, Ashland, OR 97520
|Phone:
|541-482-3798
|Email:
|danacampbellvineyard@msn.com
|Website:
|http://www.danacampbellvineyards.com
|All Dates:
Oregon Wine Month
Join us for an amazing experience, taste exceptional all estate grown wines and relax with a panoramic view of Ashland and the surrounding Southern Oregon foothills. We are open daily, 1-6 pm. We have three wine flights to select from and a large Lite Bite menu, both available on our website. Reservations required only if there are 6 or more in your party so that we may better serve you. Wine specials monthly. Adults only. No pets.
Open every day during Oregon Wine Month; 1-6 pm.