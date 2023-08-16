 Calendar Home
Location:Stage Pass
Map:4735 S. Stage Road, Medford, OR 97501
Phone: (541) 789-5025
Email:foundationinfo@asante.org
Website:http://https://www.theoregonwineexperience.com/
All Dates:Aug 16, 2023 - Aug 20, 2023

Oregon Wine Experience

The five-day event (August 16-20, 2023) boasts the full breadth and depth of Oregon’s vast varietal selections. Savor thieved tastes of exclusive wine futures found only at the Founders’ Barrel Auction. Join us as we honor the top winemaking talent during the Medal Celebration. Sample award-winning wine from all corners of the state at the Grand Tasting. And raise a glass to toast the very best of Oregon at the Miracle Auction & Salmon Bake.

Immerse yourself among the breathtaking surroundings of Oregon and discover why this extraordinary encounter is a must for any wine and food enthusiast.

Oregon Wine Experience is one of the top destination wine events in the U.S. benefiting charity.

Stage Pass
Stage Pass 97501 4735 S. Stage Road, Medford, OR 97501
August (2023)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable