Oregon Wine Experience

The five-day event (August 16-20, 2023) boasts the full breadth and depth of Oregon’s vast varietal selections. Savor thieved tastes of exclusive wine futures found only at the Founders’ Barrel Auction. Join us as we honor the top winemaking talent during the Medal Celebration. Sample award-winning wine from all corners of the state at the Grand Tasting. And raise a glass to toast the very best of Oregon at the Miracle Auction & Salmon Bake.



Immerse yourself among the breathtaking surroundings of Oregon and discover why this extraordinary encounter is a must for any wine and food enthusiast.