Location:Abacela
Map:12500 Lookingglass Road Roseburg, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 541.679.6642
Email:gavin@abacela.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oregon-tempranillo-alliance-summer-tasting-tickets-1363684790919?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Jul 13, 2025 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Oregon Tempranillo Alliance Summer Tasting

Welcome to the Oregon Tempranillo Alliance Summer Tasting 2025! Join us at Abacela on Sunday July 13th for a day filled with exquisite wines, delicious paella, live music, and good company. We'll honor 30 years of Tempranillo production in Oregon by sampling a variety of Tempranillo wines from several Oregon wineries, showcasing the depth and quality of Tempranillo Oregon can deliver. This outdoor event is perfect for wine enthusiasts looking to expand their palate and mingle with fellow wine lovers. Don't miss out on this opportunity to taste some of the finest Oregon Tempranillo wines in a beautiful setting. Cheers to a summer filled with great wine!

 

Fee: $50-65

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
