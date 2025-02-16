Oregon Fresh Truffle Showcase

Join Barking Dog Wine at the Oregon Fresh Truffle Showcase, part of the Oregon Truffle Festival. Enjoy an afternoon of truffle education, cooking demonstrations, and tastings, including a selection of our wines.



Discover how to handle, store, and infuse truffles, watch expert chefs prepare truffle-inspired dishes, and experience an interactive truffle dog demonstration. Fresh Oregon truffles will be available for purchase, along with artisanal food, wine, and cider.



Where: Oregon Fresh Truffle Showcase

Tickets: $30 Advance / $40 at the door

Must be 21+ for wine tasting and purchases



Get your tickets now and explore the flavors of Oregon truffles and wine!

