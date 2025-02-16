 Calendar Home
Location:Liberty Theatre (Astoria)
Map:1203 Commercial St, Astoria, OR 97103
Phone: (971) 333-1994
Email:info@barkingdog.wine
Website:https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/oregon-fresh-truffle-showcase/
All Dates:Feb 16, 2025 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Oregon Fresh Truffle Showcase

Join Barking Dog Wine at the Oregon Fresh Truffle Showcase, part of the Oregon Truffle Festival. Enjoy an afternoon of truffle education, cooking demonstrations, and tastings, including a selection of our wines.

Discover how to handle, store, and infuse truffles, watch expert chefs prepare truffle-inspired dishes, and experience an interactive truffle dog demonstration. Fresh Oregon truffles will be available for purchase, along with artisanal food, wine, and cider.

Where: Oregon Fresh Truffle Showcase
Tickets: $30 Advance / $40 at the door
Must be 21+ for wine tasting and purchases

Get your tickets now and explore the flavors of Oregon truffles and wine!

 

Fee: $30

Sip Barking Dog Wine at the Oregon Fresh Truffle Showcase. Get your tickets now.

Liberty Theatre (Astoria)
Liberty Theatre (Astoria) 97103 1203 Commercial St, Astoria, OR 97103
February (2025)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable