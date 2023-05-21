 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate Experience Center
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 951-473-7745
Email:lois.cho@oregonaapifoodandwine.com
Website:http://www.oregonaapifoodandwine.com
All Dates:May 20, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 21, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Oregon AAPI Food & Wine Fest

Fifteen AAPI-owned restaurants and wineries will be participating in this first-ever event on May 20 and 21 from 11am-5pm at the Stoller Family Estate Experience Center in Dayton. The first annual event of its kind is taking place in the Pacific Northwest during Oregon Wine Month and AAPI Heritage Month where attendees can enjoy curated bites from AAPI-owned Portland restaurants and Willamette Valley wineries.

Tickets are $65. Guest can select between 11AM-1PM, 1-3PM, and 3-5PM tasting windows. Ticket price includes a souvenir cup, passport to tastings, ten bites and ten wine tasters. A different line up of chef talent will be featured each day. Limited tickets available with Portland shuttle service for $105, made possible by sponsor NW Wine Shuttle.

 

Fee: $65

Oregon Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Food and Wine Festival Comes to the Willamette Valley

Stoller Family Estate Experience Center
Stoller Family Estate Experience Center 16161 16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
