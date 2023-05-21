Oregon AAPI Food & Wine Fest

Fifteen AAPI-owned restaurants and wineries will be participating in this first-ever event on May 20 and 21 from 11am-5pm at the Stoller Family Estate Experience Center in Dayton. The first annual event of its kind is taking place in the Pacific Northwest during Oregon Wine Month and AAPI Heritage Month where attendees can enjoy curated bites from AAPI-owned Portland restaurants and Willamette Valley wineries.



Tickets are $65. Guest can select between 11AM-1PM, 1-3PM, and 3-5PM tasting windows. Ticket price includes a souvenir cup, passport to tastings, ten bites and ten wine tasters. A different line up of chef talent will be featured each day. Limited tickets available with Portland shuttle service for $105, made possible by sponsor NW Wine Shuttle.

Fee: $65