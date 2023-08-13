Opera on the Lawn

Welcome back Opera on the Lawn at Remy Wines! We're celebrating our 17th Anniversary with the Portland Opera and you!



Portland Opera ala Cart will set up their traveling stage and wow you with wonderful arias and fun stories. Bring your own picnic or pre-order one of ours. Bring low-lying chairs or blankets to make yourself a comfortable place to sit on our lawn. Enjoy Remy Wines by the glass and have a fantastic Sunday afternoon in August.



Remy Wines will have glasses of wine available at special anniversary prices - bottles of wine will be available for purchase to-go only. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed at this event. Tickets are $15 and will be available to the public on the26th of July.

Fee: $15