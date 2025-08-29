 Calendar Home
Location:Illahe Vineyards & Winery
Map:3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 5038311248
Email:kyle@illahevineyards.com
Website:http://www.illahevineyards.com/events
All Dates:Aug 29, 2025 - Sep 1, 2025

Open Labor Day Weekend

Our tasting room is open all weekend long for Labor Day, including Monday!

Join us on the patio or in the tasting room for a flight of featured estate wines — or simply relax with a glass or bottle.

Chique Meats and Eats will be joining us Saturday and Sunday! Pair your wine with one of their signature charcuterie boats — the perfect bite to go with every sip. Yum!

11am-5pm.

Our tasting room is open all weekend long for Labor Day, including Monday!

Illahe Vineyards & Winery
Illahe Vineyards & Winery 97338 3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
