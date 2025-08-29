Open Labor Day Weekend

Our tasting room is open all weekend long for Labor Day, including Monday!



Join us on the patio or in the tasting room for a flight of featured estate wines — or simply relax with a glass or bottle.



Chique Meats and Eats will be joining us Saturday and Sunday! Pair your wine with one of their signature charcuterie boats — the perfect bite to go with every sip. Yum!



11am-5pm.