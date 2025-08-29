|Location:
|Illahe Vineyards & Winery
|Map:
|3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
|5038311248
|Email:
|kyle@illahevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.illahevineyards.com/events
|All Dates:
Open Labor Day Weekend
Our tasting room is open all weekend long for Labor Day, including Monday!
Join us on the patio or in the tasting room for a flight of featured estate wines — or simply relax with a glass or bottle.
Chique Meats and Eats will be joining us Saturday and Sunday! Pair your wine with one of their signature charcuterie boats — the perfect bite to go with every sip. Yum!
11am-5pm.
