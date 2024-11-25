Open House and nostalgic tasting

Historic winery Evesham Wood, along with sister winery Haden Fig, is opening the doors of its original 1980s winery for the first time since 2019. This beloved spot includes an underground cave and the open house event will feature a tasting of the winery’s new releases and several library wines. Owner and winemaker Erin Nuccio sees this special event as a look-back occasion for fans of the winery to experience how tastings operated decades ago in the Eola-Amity Hills of Oregon. The Open House will be held November 23rd and 24th from noon to 4:00 pm each day.



One of the highlights will be tasting first sips of the 2022 Evesham Wood, Le Puits Sec Vineyard Pinot Noir. The estate vineyard, planted by Russ and Mary Raney in 1986 obtained organic certification with grapes experiencing low intervention in the cellar, and harvesting of grapes exclusively from non-irrigated vineyards. This dry farming forces the vine’s roots to grow deeper into the soil, sustaining the terroir.