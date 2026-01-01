|Location:
|The Estate House at Balsall Creek
|Map:
|18430 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5036871888
|Email:
|info@balsallcreek.com
|Website:
|http://balsallcreek.com
|All Dates:
Oktoberfest Tasting
Visit Balsall Creek in October and enjoy a special fall tasting! Pinot Meunier, Gamay Noir, and Aligoté will be paired with three delicious sausages. The tasting concludes with our newest release: 2024 Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc with apple strudel.
Members: $25 | Non-Members: $60
Special tasting flight for October that includes sausage and strudel pairings. Members: $25 | Non-Members: $60