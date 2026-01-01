Location: The Estate House at Balsall Creek Map: 18430 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132 Phone: 5036871888 Email: info@balsallcreek.com Website: http://balsallcreek.com All Dates: Oct 1, 2026 - Oct 31, 2026 Offered all open days in October, except the 11th. Regular Estate House hours are Thursday-Monday, 10:30am-5pm.



Oktoberfest Tasting

Visit Balsall Creek in October and enjoy a special fall tasting! Pinot Meunier, Gamay Noir, and Aligoté will be paired with three delicious sausages. The tasting concludes with our newest release: 2024 Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc with apple strudel.

Members: $25 | Non-Members: $60