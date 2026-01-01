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Location:The Estate House at Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:info@balsallcreek.com
Website:http://balsallcreek.com
All Dates:Oct 1, 2026 - Oct 31, 2026 Offered all open days in October, except the 11th. Regular Estate House hours are Thursday-Monday, 10:30am-5pm.

Oktoberfest Tasting

Visit Balsall Creek in October and enjoy a special fall tasting! Pinot Meunier, Gamay Noir, and Aligoté will be paired with three delicious sausages. The tasting concludes with our newest release: 2024 Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc with apple strudel.
Members: $25 | Non-Members: $60

Special tasting flight for October that includes sausage and strudel pairings. Members: $25 | Non-Members: $60

The Estate House at Balsall Creek
The Estate House at Balsall Creek 18430 18430 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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