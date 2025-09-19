Oktoberfest Flight at Flâneur Wines

Oktoberfest at Flâneur Wines | Sept 19 - Oct 5



COLLABORATION WITH GERMAN PRODUCER, WEINGUT FRIEDRICH BECKER



From September 20th through October 5th, our Classic Tasting will include a rare chance to taste our German Pinot Noir Collaboration with Weingut Friedrich Becker.



In 2020, when wildfires forced us to forgo Pinot Noir production, a gap was left in our portfolio. True to the spirit of the flâneur, we looked beyond the Willamette Valley and found inspiration in the Pfalz region of Germany, where limestone soils and old-world tradition shape exquisite Pinot Noir. We partnered with longtime friend and second-generation winemaker Fritz of Weingut Friedrich Becker, to craft a one-time collaboration of two distinct wines; Flânieren Pinot Noir and Spazieren Pinot Noir.



In celebration of Oktoberfest, we’re adding the Flânieren Pinot Noir to our flight for a limited window — September 20th through October 5th. We invite you to join us for a rare chance to taste this wine alongside a curated lineup of our estate wines.



Both the Flânieren and Spazieren Pinot Noirs are now available for purchase online and in person at the Carlton Grain Elevator.

Fee: $40