|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|50935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5035814286
|Email:
|krista@brynmawrvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://5935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|All Dates:
Oktoberfest
While Bryn Mawr translates to "high hill" in Welsh, the Lauer's are German and we're ready to celebrate!
Enjoy a welcome pour of bubbles (beer or wine) followed by a plate of Chef Jon's German faire, paired with wines by the glass or bottle.
We will be fully decked out in our lederhosen and dirndls and encourage you to break out your own festive attire. Prost!
Fee: $25/person, $20/member
We’re hosting our 2nd annual Oktoberfest in honor of the Lauer family’s heritage! Join for an evening of food, wine, and festivities.