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Location:Tasting Room
Map:50935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5035814286
Email:krista@brynmawrvineyards.com
Website:http://5935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
All Dates:Sep 25, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Oktoberfest

While Bryn Mawr translates to "high hill" in Welsh, the Lauer's are German and we're ready to celebrate!

Enjoy a welcome pour of bubbles (beer or wine) followed by a plate of Chef Jon's German faire, paired with wines by the glass or bottle.

We will be fully decked out in our lederhosen and dirndls and encourage you to break out your own festive attire. Prost!

 

Fee: $25/person, $20/member

We’re hosting our 2nd annual Oktoberfest in honor of the Lauer family’s heritage! Join for an evening of food, wine, and festivities.

Tasting Room
Tasting Room 50935 50935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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