Oktoberfest

While Bryn Mawr translates to "high hill" in Welsh, the Lauer's are German and we're ready to celebrate!



Enjoy a welcome pour of bubbles (beer or wine) followed by a plate of Chef Jon's German faire, paired with wines by the glass or bottle.



We will be fully decked out in our lederhosen and dirndls and encourage you to break out your own festive attire. Prost!

Fee: $25/person, $20/member