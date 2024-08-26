|Location:
|Patton Valley Wines
|801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|5039853445
|justina@pattonvalley.com
|http://www.pattonvalley.com
OHS Waging Wine Weekend with Patton Valley
Join us and Ocelli Cellars in supporting the Oregon Humane Society with our Waging Wine Weekend! For the whole weekend of August 24th we will be donating all tasting fees collected to OHS. One tasting fee can help feed 2 animals for a whole week! Come sip amazing wines and know that you will be helping animals in need.
Drink Patton. Give Back. All tastings fees will be donated to the Oregon Humane Society!