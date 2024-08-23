 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5039853445
Email:justina@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Aug 23, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Aug 24, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Aug 25, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Aug 26, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

OHS Waging Wine Weekend with Patton Valley

Join us and Ocelli Cellars in supporting the Oregon Humane Society with our Waging Wine Weekend! For the whole weekend of August 24th we will be donating all tasting fees collected to OHS. One tasting fee can help feed 2 animals for a whole week! Come sip amazing wines and know that you will be helping animals in need.

Drink Patton. Give Back. All tastings fees will be donated to the Oregon Humane Society!

Patton Valley Wines
Patton Valley Wines 97128 801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
August (2024)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable