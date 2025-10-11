October Culinary Magic Every Weekend

October is a month you won’t want to miss at Kriselle Cellars! Every weekend, our kitchen is serving up a special culinary creation designed to pair perfectly with our beautiFall wines. These dishes are cozy, comforting, and crafted to celebrate the flavors of the season—best enjoyed alongside the golden vineyard views.



October 11th & 12th – Pizza Pot Pie



A cozy twist on a classic! Our golden baked crust is filled with rich red sauce, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and spinach, all topped with melty mozzarella. It’s warm, hearty, and a perfect pairing for a glass (or two) of Kriselle Cellars red wine.

Fee: $Free