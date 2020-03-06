|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|5036488198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
Oak Knoll Winery Bingo & Wine
Come join us for a fun evening of Bingo & Wine.
Each person receives a Bingo Sheet for each game.
Winners of each game receive a prize.
Small food plates, wine, and beer for purchase. (No outside food or beverage allowed)
Tickets go on sale on March 1, 2020.
This is a 21 and up event.
