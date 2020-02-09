 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/oak-knoll-winery-bingo-wine-5e07b6f5221b2-5e07bb7905ca6-5e07e3388f5c4.html
All Dates:Feb 9, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Oak Knoll Winery Bingo & Wine

Come join us for a fun afternoon of Bingo & Wine.

Each person receives a Bingo Sheet for each game.
Winners of each game receive a prize.
Small food plates, wine, and beer for purchase. (No outside food or beverage allowed)

Tickets go on sale on February 1, 2020.

This is a 21 and up event.

Come join us for a fun afternoon of Bingo & Wine.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable