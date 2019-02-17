 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/oak%20knoll%20winery%20bingo%20&%20wine.html
All Dates:Feb 17, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Oak Knoll Winery Bingo & Wine

Come Join us for a fun afternoon of Bingo & Wine. Each person receives a Bingo Sheet for each game. Winners of each game receive a prize. Small food plates, wine and beer for purchase. (No outside food or beverage allowed) Tickets go on sale Jan 1, 2019. If you can't see the Ticket Link click this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jan-20-bingo-wine-tickets-53075066954 This is a 21 and up event.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
