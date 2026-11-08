Oak and Vine Autumn Soireé

Join us for the Oak & Vine Society Autumn Gathering! We are excited to host the Autumn Oak & Vine Society event at the beautiful Abbey Road Farm in Carlton! Let's unite for an afternoon of incredible wine and food as we celebrate this cause. You will enjoy delicious lunchtime snacks, amazing live music by Jacob Westfall and some delicious tastings from over 15 of our amazing Oak and Vine Society Winery Partners.



When: November 8th

Time: 1pm - 4pm

Where: Abbey Road Farms

Music: Jacob Westfall

Tickets: $35 per person

Fee: $35