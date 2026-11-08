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Location:Abbey Road Farms
Map:10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Email:hello@acorntooakwine.com
Website:https://www.acorntooakwine.com/reservation?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAcGRvZgJzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA85MzY2MTk3NDMzOTI0NTkAAacyEq5aRHn7-64l4k87Fr6x_0JNHnRz9NQzhxgk1kK4m1EyvYs-4Cx1wf8vXA_aem_4gjhBTPVElrMr1OAo8wgyw#/type/oak-vine-society-autumn-event
All Dates:Nov 8, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Oak and Vine Autumn Soireé

Join us for the Oak & Vine Society Autumn Gathering! We are excited to host the Autumn Oak & Vine Society event at the beautiful Abbey Road Farm in Carlton! Let's unite for an afternoon of incredible wine and food as we celebrate this cause. You will enjoy delicious lunchtime snacks, amazing live music by Jacob Westfall and some delicious tastings from over 15 of our amazing Oak and Vine Society Winery Partners.

When: November 8th
Time: 1pm - 4pm
Where: Abbey Road Farms
Music: Jacob Westfall
Tickets: $35 per person

 

Fee: $35

We are excited to host the Autumn Oak & Vine Society Soireé at the beautiful Abbey Road Farm in Carlton! Join us for an afternoon of incredible wine and food. Delicious lunchtime snacks, amazing live music by Jacob Westfall and delicious tastings from our amazing winery partners.

Abbey Road Farms
Abbey Road Farms 10280 10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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