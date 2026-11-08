Oak and Vine Autumn Soireé
Join us for the Oak & Vine Society Autumn Gathering! We are excited to host the Autumn Oak & Vine Society event at the beautiful Abbey Road Farm in Carlton! Let's unite for an afternoon of incredible wine and food as we celebrate this cause. You will enjoy delicious lunchtime snacks, amazing live music by Jacob Westfall and some delicious tastings from over 15 of our amazing Oak and Vine Society Winery Partners.
When: November 8th
Time: 1pm - 4pm
Where: Abbey Road Farms
Music: Jacob Westfall
Tickets: $35 per person
Fee: $35
We are excited to host the Autumn Oak & Vine Society Soireé at the beautiful Abbey Road Farm in Carlton! Join us for an afternoon of incredible wine and food. Delicious lunchtime snacks, amazing live music by Jacob Westfall and delicious tastings from our amazing winery partners.