Location:Namaste Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:5600 Van Well Rd, Dallas, Oregon 97338-9324
Phone: 503-623-4150
Email:info@namastevineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.namastevineyards.com/new-events-1/2023/12/31/new-years-eve-party-featuring-the-big-red-band
All Dates:Dec 31, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

NYE at Namaste Featuring The Big Red Band

Celebrate the arrival of the New Year at Namaste Vineyards new tasting room. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with live music by The Big Red Band. Get ready to dance the night away while enjoying the finest selection of wines from our vineyard. This in-person event promises a fantastic atmosphere, great company, and a night to remember. Don't miss out on this incredible New Year's Eve party at Namaste Vineyards! Included with your ticket are New Year's Eve party favors, light appetizers, and a complimentary New Year's toast beverage. 21 and Over Only.

 

Fee: $50.00

New Year's Eve Party at Namaste Vineyards Featuring The Big Red Band.

Namaste Vineyards Tasting Room
Namaste Vineyards Tasting Room 97338 5600 Van Well Rd, Dallas, Oregon 97338-9324
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

