NYE at Namaste Featuring The Big Red Band

Celebrate the arrival of the New Year at Namaste Vineyards new tasting room. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with live music by The Big Red Band. Get ready to dance the night away while enjoying the finest selection of wines from our vineyard. This in-person event promises a fantastic atmosphere, great company, and a night to remember. Don't miss out on this incredible New Year's Eve party at Namaste Vineyards! Included with your ticket are New Year's Eve party favors, light appetizers, and a complimentary New Year's toast beverage. 21 and Over Only.

Fee: $50.00