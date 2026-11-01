November Cork Toss

🍷 November Cork Toss for a Cause!

Make your November visit to the winery a little more exciting while giving back to our community!



All month long, join us for our November Cork Toss! Test your aim and see how many corks you can land in the bucket. Each successful toss wins you one bottle of Watershed Pinot Noir!



Here’s how to play:

1 cork for $5

5 corks for $20



Even better, every dollar collected throughout the month will be donated to the Dayton Food Pantry to help support those in our local community.

Stop by the winery, enjoy a tasting, take in the beautiful views, and try your luck at the cork toss. It's a fun way to enjoy great wine, make a few memories, and make a difference!



Good wine, good views, and a great cause. We hope to see you in November!