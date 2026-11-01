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Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038644592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:https://wintershillwine.com/
All Dates:Nov 1, 2026 - Nov 30, 2026

November Cork Toss

🍷 November Cork Toss for a Cause!
Make your November visit to the winery a little more exciting while giving back to our community!

All month long, join us for our November Cork Toss! Test your aim and see how many corks you can land in the bucket. Each successful toss wins you one bottle of Watershed Pinot Noir!

Here’s how to play:
1 cork for $5
5 corks for $20

Even better, every dollar collected throughout the month will be donated to the Dayton Food Pantry to help support those in our local community.
Stop by the winery, enjoy a tasting, take in the beautiful views, and try your luck at the cork toss. It's a fun way to enjoy great wine, make a few memories, and make a difference!

Good wine, good views, and a great cause. We hope to see you in November!

A month long game building proceeds to donate to the Dayton Food Pantry ahead of the holidays.

Winter's Hill Estate
Winter's Hill Estate 97114 6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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