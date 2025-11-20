 Calendar Home
Location:Chemeketa Cellars
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Bldg 1, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-584-7256
Email:contact@chemeketacellars.com
Website:https://www.chemeketacellars.com/2025-Nouveau-Release-Party
All Dates:Nov 20, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Nouveau Release Party

Celebrate the joy of harvest at our 6th Annual Beaujolais Nouveau release party on November 20, 6–8 pm! Join Chemeketa Cellars and fellow local wineries—plus an authentic French Nouveau guest pour—for an evening dedicated to this lively French tradition. Nouveau is traditionally released on the third Thursday of November every year at festive release parties and is meant to be consumed immediately after bottling.

Taste fresh nouveau and gamay wines, perfectly paired with delicious bites and live jazz. Your $25 ticket ($20 for wine club members) includes tastings from participating wineries, our very own student-made Nouveau, and thoughtfully crafted food pairings. Enjoy tastes or take a bottle home, mingle with our Wine Studies students, and learn more about the history of this vibrant “first wine of the season.” Raise your glass and toast to good wine, good company, and the start of the holiday season—à votre santé!

 

