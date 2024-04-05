NOSTRANA IN BOCCA DINNER SERIES

Explore The Rare In Bocca Cookbooks



April 5th - Valle d’Aosta



Embark on a culinary journey to the enchanting Valle d'Aosta through the pages and recipes of Valle d'Aosta In Bocca. Nestled in the heart of the Italian Alps, Valle d'Aosta is a region renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The recipes we’ve uncovered provide a fresh look to forgotten traditions and nearly-lost culinary treasures.



The rare and iconic In Bocca series of cookbooks was published In the late 1970’s by Palermo-based Il Vespro. An extraordinary series of cookbooks, their unique design includes printing on delicate, coarse oatmeal paper, bound between corrugated cardboard. Each book is either bilingual, featuring both Italian and English, or trilingual, incorporating the regional dialect alongside these languages.



Indulge in a four-course dinner meticulously crafted by the talented duo of Cathy Whims and Chef Sara Woods, featuring recipes unearthed from these rare and cherished books.



Space is limited. Secure your place at our Valle d'Aosta dinner series and embark on a culinary adventure like no other.

Fee: $169